Amid the predictable jubilation from the fan base and likely the coaching staff following Joey Gatewood's decision to transfer to Kentucky, an obvious question arises.

What does quarterback commitment Beau Allen think of the news?

When Allen committed to Kentucky, he did so working under the assumption that it would be a one-quarterback class for the Wildcats. However, Allen never said that was a decisive factor in his decision.

Still, all across the college football landscape, it's easy to see that quarterbacks often make decisions before and after enrollment based on depth charts and playing time.

So Cats Illustrated reached out to Allen on Wednesday night's following Gatewood's announcement.

Allen's reaction?

"I'm set," the four-star Lexington (Ky.) Catholic prospect told Cats Illustrated. "Nothing changes with me."

Allen went on to indicate that his mindset all along has been that there would be competition for the starting job regardless of the school he picked and no matter the makeup of the quarterback room.

Allen, who has been as solid as any commitment in the class and who has aggressively worked to help UK build its 2020 class, told Cats Illustrated last week that he had shut his recruiting down and there has thus been no drama leading up to the early signing period.

He told Cats Illustrated on Wednesday that his signing ceremony in less than two weeks is likely to be low key.

"I'll just do it at the house with some family, probably," he said.