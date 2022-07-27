Beau Allen plans to transfer

Kentucky's quarterback depth chart took a hit Wedensday when sophomore Beau Allen, who may have entered the upcoming season No. 2 on the Wildcats' depth chart, announced that he intends to enter the transfer portal.

Allen, a former Lexington Catholic standout and four-star prospect, said via his Twitter social media account that he is seeking an opportunity to play this season. Barring an injury, that was unlikely at UK with senior Will Levis being tabbed as one of the top quarterbacks in the nation.

During his time at Kentucky, the 6-foot-3, 208-pound Allen played in two games as a freshman in 2020 and three games last season as a redshirt freshman. He completed 11 of 17 passes for 132 yards. He did not record a touchdown pass or an interception.

Deuce Hogan, a sophomore transfer from Iowa, likely moves into the No. 2 job for the Cats. He is expected to compete with redshirt freshman Kaiya Sheron for the backup job.