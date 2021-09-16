Battle heating up for Rivals250 OL Aamil Wagner; Notre Dame in contention
Notre Dame has a few spots left for its 2022 recruiting class as things stand in mid-September, and offensive line is a big need. The Irish have three verbal commitments in the cycle but would like at least one more talented blocker.
Huber Heights (Ohio) Wayne’s Aamil Wagner — the No. 9 player in Ohio, and the No. 23 offensive tackle and No. 202 overall player nationally per Rivals — is a top of the board target for the Fighting Irish.
BlueandGold.com was at Wayne High School last Friday to chat with Wagner, and he mentioned that he had a phone call with Irish offensive line coach Jeff Quinn the prior night.
“We talk on the phone or text message every other day or so,” Wagner said. “We were just talking about football and life. We also talked about our season and how it’s going so far. We had a tough loss, and he was telling me things I can work and improve on and what I can tell my teammates to help them.”
