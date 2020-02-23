LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Oraj Anu drew a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the 15th inning Sunday to give Kentucky an 8-7 win over Appalachian State and cap a three-game weekend sweep of the Mountaineers.

The Wildcats (4-3) extended their win streak to four games with the hard-fought victory at Kentucky Proud Park.

Kentucky collected 13 hits on the day, led by junior shortstop Matt Golda, who went 4-for-6 and bashed his first home run of the season to help the Cats rally from an early 5-0 deficit. It was one of three long balls on the day for UK, who also got homers from Trae Harmon and Austin Schultz.

Schultz, a sophomore second baseman, had two hits and drove in his team-leading 10th run of the season. Harmon, a sophomore utility player, recorded his fourth home run in his first 18 at-bats of the season.

Six UK pitchers worked on the mound. Dillon Marsh started, lasting 2.2 innings before giving way to Daniel Harper, Carson Coleman, Alex Degen, Hunter Rigsby, and Cole Daniels (1-0).

Degen, Rigsby and Daniels combined to work the final 10 innings, allowing just one earned run. Daniels, a sophomore left-hander, earned the win by tossing three shutout innings to end the game. He allowed no hits and just one baserunner via a walk in lowering his season ERA to 1.93.

Kentucky returns to action on Tuesday against Tennessee Tech. First pitch is slated for 4 p.m. ET at Kentucky Proud Park.