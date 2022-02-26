Bat Cats walk it off in wild extra-inning win

For the second time in three games, Kentucky celebrated a walk-off win as the Wildcats rallied to beat Western Michigan 13-12 in 12 innings on Saturday at Kentucky Proud Park.

The Cats erased an eight-run deficit over the final three innings to send the game to extra innings. Western Michigan's fifth error of the day helped pave the way to the winning run as Jase Felker scored on a dropped throw from the outfield following the last of Kentucky's 18 hits, a single to left by Chase Estep.

Kentucky improved to 6-0 on the season. Western Michigan dropped to 1-4.

The eight-run comeback was the largest by the Cats in a win during the Nick Mingione era.

It was a rocky day for UK pitching, which issued 11 hits and 10 walks and hit three batters. The Cats also had two errors leading to six unearned runs charged to starter Magdiel Cotto.

But the UK bullpen was solid, especially late in the game, as Tyler Guilfoil, Zack Lee, Sean Harney, and Austin Strickland combined to hold the Broncos to just one run on three hits over the final 6.2 innings of work.

Strickland (2-0) earned the win by striking out the lone batter he faced to keep the game tied before UK's winning rally in the bottom of the 12th.

Kentucky's Jacob Plastiak went 3-for-5 with a home run, three runs scored, three runs driven in, and reached base five times. He has collected a hit in all six games this season.

The Cats also got three-hit days from Estep and Ryan Ritter. Oraj Anu had two hits and drove in four runs.

The three-game weekend series wraps up on Sunday at KPP. First pitch is slated for 1 p.m. ET. The game will be aired on SECN+. The radio call will be on the UK Sports Network (98.5 FM).