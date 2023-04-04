LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Nolan McCarthy's two-out, two-run single in the bottom of the sixth inning broke open a tie game with Dayton, and the Wildcats kept their mid-week magic rolling with a 13-6 win in front of a spirited crowd at Kentucky Proud Park.

Kentucky (26-3) moved to 8-0 in mid-week clashes and won for the 22nd time in its last 23 games. A season-high 3,274 fans attended the game on a sunny, 80-degree day in Lexington.

The No. 9 Wildcats were not as sharp as they were in a three-game weekend sweep of SEC rival Missouri but did enough late damage to outlast the upset-minded Flyers. UK scored four runs in the sixth and added five in the seventh to blow the game open.

McCarthy, a sophomore outfielder, went 3-for-5 and drove in four runs to lead UK at the plate. Senior infielders Jase Felker and Grant Smith each followed with two hits.

Sophmore second baseman Emilien Pitre scored three runs and drove in two, while senior first baseman Hunter Gilliam extended his hit streak to 22 games, drew a pair of walks, and scored three times.

Kentucky had 10 hits, drew nine walks, and were hit by six pitches, wearing down the nine pitchers that Dayton (7-20) sent to the mound.

Magdiel Cotto (1-0) earned the win out of the Kentucky bullpen. He was the beneficiary of the Cats' four-run sixth at the plate. UK also used nine arms on the night, including starter Travis Smith, who lasted only 1.1 innings due to wildness.

Kentucky’s pitchers constantly worked out of more serious trouble, leaving 15 Dayton runners stranded on the night.

Ryan Packard (0-5) took the loss out of the Flyers' bullpen, giving up three runs in the decisive sixth inning.

Kentucky returns to action on Friday in the first of a three-game series at Georgia. First pitch is slated for 6 ET in Athens.



