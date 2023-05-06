LEXINGTON, Ky. -- The Wildcats scored runs in seven of their eight trips to the plate on Saturday en route to a resounding 14-7 win over No. 3 South Carolina at Kentucky Proud Park.

Nine of the 14 Kentucky runs came with two outs, including a bases-clearing triple by Jase Felker that broke open a 5-5 tie in the fifth inning and James McCoy's three-run homer in the sixth that gave UK important breathing room against the slugging Gamecocks.

"Offensively, we executed at a really high level," UK head coach Nick Mingione said. "When you think about bunts, doubles, triples, a homer, walks, HBPs... our guys did a really good job with that against some really good arms.

"Up and down the lineup, we got a lot of production."

Five diffferent Cats had multi-hit games, led by Emilien Pitre, Ryan Waldschmidt, and Felker with three apiece. Jackson Gray, Reuben Church, and McCoy each added two. UK collected 16 hits on the day, including three doubles, a triple, and a home run.

Coming off a disappointing sweep at the hands of Vanderbilt last weekend in Nashville, No. 21 Kentucky (32-13, 13-10 SEC) won a league series for the first time since early April and bolstered its hopes for playing host to an NCAA regional. The Cats currently own the No. 4 RPI in the country and are 8-7 against ranked opponents.

South Carolina (36-10, 14-8 SEC) got two home runs from first baseman Gavin Casas, who now has 19 on the season, but the visitors could not sustain much at the plate against a trio of UK pitchers.

Tyler Bosma started on the mound for the Cats and worked 3.1 innings. the lefty allowed three runs on three hits and four walks while striking out three. Evan Byers worked out of a jam in the fourth inning as a bridge to Austin Strickland (3-0), who pitched the final five innings out of the UK bullpen.

It was a career-long outing for the junior right-hander, who struck out six.

"We did a lot offensively, but I thought Austin Strickland was just unbelievable today," Mingione said. "To come in and attack and respond -- the double plays, the strikeouts -- I thought he was absolutely phenomenal."

"It's been a lot of fun," Strickland said of the weekend to date. "When you get punched in the mouth like we did at Vandy. It was the first time we got swept all year, and it's a really important time for a team to either respond or keep falling back. I think we've done a really good job of responding."

South Carolina starter Jack Mahoney (6-1) suffered his first loss on the season. He struggled with command from the start, allowing five runs on seven hits and four walks.

The series resumes on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET.