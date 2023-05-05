LEXINGTON, Ky. -- South Carolina came to Kentucky Proud Park boasting a 98-28 advantage over the Wildcats in home runs this season.

Keeping the power-laden Gamecocks in the park was a big key to UK's success on Friday as the Cats allowed only one long ball and hit two of their own in a 7-3 win to open the three-game series.

Kentucky's Travis Smith (4-1) made his SEC pitching debut a memorable one, holding No. 3 South Carolina (36-9, 14-7 SEC) to just one run on four hits and three walks over six innings on the mound. The freshman right-hander, who has been the Cats' mid-week starter this season to date, also struck out five.

"So happy for him," UK head coach Nick Mingione said of Smith, a former Walton-Verona standout. "I know you sensed it, but our guys love that guy, and they rally behind him. After the game, they were so excited for him.

"I would tell you that nobody's surprised that he threw that well. We needed it."

Kentucky (31-13, 12-10 SEC) won a series opener in league play for the first time since April 7 at Georgia. The Cats are trying to regain the momentum they had earlier this season after winning their first three SEC series before dropping four straight.

UK got a two-run homer from Hunter Gilliam and an inside-the-park home run from James McCoy to highlight a 10-hit night at the plate. The Cats jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning and never relinquished it.

McCoy, a freshman outfielder, was getting a rare starting opportunity and made the most of it. He went 2-for-4 with the home run and also made a diving catch in right field late in the game to take away a hit from the Gamecocks.

"I just tried to go in and help the team," McCoy said. "... But we had guys throughout the lineup doing things right tonight."

Mason Moore worked the final 2.2 innings out of the UK bullpen, allowing no runs on one hit and one walk. He struck out three in picking up his fourth save of the season.

Will Sanders (4-3) started and took the loss for South Carolina. The junior right-hander allowed four runs on six hits and three walks before exiting after five innings.

Gavin Casas hit a solo home run, his 17th of the season, to highlight the Gamecocks' night at the plate.

The series resumes on Saturday at KPP with a 2 p.m. first pitch.



