James McCoy went 3-for-4 with a double and a home run to lead Kentucky to a 15-1 win over Ole Miss on Sunday in Oxford, capping the Wildcats' three-game sweep of the No. 22 Rebels.

No. 23 Kentucky (24-4, 8-1 SEC) pounded the Ole Miss pitching staff for 12 hits on the day, six of them for extra bases. Grant Smith also had a three-run homer, and Ryan Nicholson had a bases-clearing three-run double that helped the Cats break the game open.

Ryan Waldschimidt, Nick Lopez, and Nolan McCarthy each added two hits for UK.

It marked a huge weekend for McCoy, a sophomore outfielder who also went 4-for-4 with a home run in Saturday's win.

A day after scoring a season-high 17 runs, the Kentucky lineup made it easy for the pitching staff once again. Mason Moore (6-0) remained unbeaten by working five innings, allowing just one run on two hits and three walks. The junior right-hander struck out two.

Cameron O'Brien and Jackson Nove split two scoreless innings in relief as the Cats run-ruled the Rebels in seven innings.

Gunnar Dennis (3-2) started and took the loss for Ole Miss (18-11, 3-6 SEC). He surrendered five runs in the first inning, giving way to the bullpen after recording only two outs among the first seven batters.

Kentucky returns to action on Tuesday at home against in-state rival Louisville. First pitch is slated for 7 p.m. ET at Kentucky Proud Park.