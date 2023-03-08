LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Four Kentucky batters collected two hits apiece, and the bullpen combined to throw eight scoreless innings of relief on Wednesday in a 9-2 win over Ohio at Kentucky Proud Park.

Jase Felker, Devin Burkes, Hunter Gilliam, and Grant Smith each had two hits to power Kentucky (11-2) to its seventh straight win.

Felker, a senior infielder who entered the game batting .600, also drove in three runs and stole a base. Burkes, a sophomore catcher, belted two doubles, giving him 11 on the season.

It was more than enough run support for the Kentucky pitching staff, which wiggled out of a bases-loaded, no-out situation in the top of the second inning with only two runs scoring.

Those would be the lone runs for the Bobcats (2-9) on the day as the UK bullpen had seven pitchers combine to toss eight shutout innings of three-hit relief. Junior right-hander Austin Strickland (1-0) earned his first decision of the season in relief of starter Seth Logue, allowing only one hit and striking out three over two innings on the mound.

Magiel Cotto, Ryan Hagenow, Ryder Giles, Christian Howe, Evan Byers, and Seth Chavez followed Strickland, keeping the the zeroes on the board the rest of the way. Hagenow, a junior right-hander, has now pitched eight scoreless innings this season with 11 strikeouts.

The UK staff struck out 13 batters and walked only four.

Jayd Jerger (0-1) took the loss as the first man out of the Ohio bullpen in relief of starter Colin Sells, who was lifted after only one inning on the mound. Jerger allowed three runs on two walks and a hit batsman.

Kentucky returns to action on Friday in the opener of a three-game series at Southern Illinois. First pitch is slated for 7 p.m. ET.



