Kentucky collected six extra-base hits, including the first home run of the 2024 campaign off the bat of junior catcher Devin Burkes, en route to an 11-7 win over South Carolina Upstate on Friday in the season opener at Spartanburg, S.C.

The Wildcats scored four runs in the second inning, three coming home on two-out hits by Nolan McCarthy, Griffin Cameron, and Nick Lopez, and never looked back. UK added four more runs in the fifth inning and gave itself some insurance with three in the latter innings, including the long ball by Burkes.

Lopez led the Cats with a 3-for-5 day, including two doubles. Burkes and Ryan Nicholson each added two hits for Kentucky (1-0). Emilien Pitre reached base four times, scored three runs, and stole a base.

The strong run support, as well as error-free defense and a couple of sensational plays with the gloves, helped Travis Smith and Trey Pooser work with minimal pressure.

Smith (1-0), a sophomore right-hander, started the game and went four innings, allowing two runs on five hits and four walks while striking out one. Pooser, a right-handed grad senior transfer, worked the next 4.2 innings, keeping the Cats in the lead despite serving up a pair of home runs to the Spartans (0-1).

Junior lefty Evan Byers was called upon to record the final out for the Cats.

Noah Sullivan (0-1) started and took the loss for South Carolina Upstate. The sophomore right-hander allowed eight runs on seven hits and three walks over four innings of work, striking out three.

Kentucky returns to action on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET in the second game of the three-game weekend series.