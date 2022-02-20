Bat Cats open season with a sweep

Kentucky capped a three-game sweep of Jacksonville State with a 15-1 win on Sunday in Alabama.

Jacob Plastiak had three hits and blasted a home run to highlight the Wildcats' blowout. The senior from Chicago also scored two runs and drove in a pair.

Kentucky (3-0) also got three hits from senior infielder Daniel Harris IV and sophomore outfielder Nolan McCarthy. The latter hit a grand slam to help put away the Gamecocks. Ryan Ritter, Oraj Anu, and Kirk Lieber each added two hits for the Cats.

Jacksonville State starter Camden Lovrich held UK mostly in check through five innings, aided by a pair of double plays, but the Cats exploded against the Gamecocks' bullpen, scoring 12 runs over the final two innings.

The UK pitching staff combined to hold Jacksonville State to only one run on three hits. Tyler Bosma (1-0) started for the Cats and worked five innings, allowing one run on three hits and two walks. He struck out three.

Zack Lee, Daniel Harper, and Wyatt Hudepohl worked four innings of no-hit, scoreless relief for UK

Kentucky returns to Kentucky Proud Park on Tuesday for its home opener against Southeast Missouri. The Redhawks won their first series at No. 22 Dallas Baptist over the weekend. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET. The game will be aired on SECN+.