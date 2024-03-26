LEXINGTON, Ky. -- For the greater part of seven innings Tuesday night at Kentucky Proud Park, the Wildcats could not come up with the big hit against Miami (Ohio).

So they found another way.

No. 23 Kentucky trailed the RedHawks 5-2 with two outs in the bottom of the seventh before scoring six runs to seize control of the game. The Cats' rally: a walk, a hit batsman, a walk, a hit batsman, and another walk before Nick Lopez delivered a two-run single to cap the big inning.

Ty Crittenberger added a solo home run to left in the eighth inning to cap the comeback victory for Kentucky (21-4, 5-1 SEC).

The Cats drew 14 walks and were hit by five pitches on a night when they could only muster six hits. They drew a walk in each of the eight innings they came to the plate.

UK began the night 1-for-13 with runners on base but finally broke through in the decisive seventh with the help of a pinch-hit double to left by Devin Burkes and Lopez's line drive single to left sandwiching the walks and hit batsmen.

Seven pitchers split the action on the mound for the Cats. Drew Lafferty started and tossed a 1-2-3 first inning before giving way to Zach Hise, Cameron O'Brien, Robert Hogan, Colby Frieda, Evan Byers, and Cooper Robinson.

Frieda, Byers (3-0) and Robinson worked four scoreless innings to close the game, combining for five strikeouts.

Miami (9-14, 4-5 MAC) got a home run from shortstop Dillon Baker that staked his team to a 5-2 lead in the fifth.

Connor Preisel (0-1) took the loss out of the RedHawks' bullpen, allowing six runs on two hits, two walks, and two hit batsmen in the fateful seventh.

The Cats return to action Friday night in the opener of a three-game SEC series at Ole Miss. The No. 22 Rebels (17-8, 3-3 SEC) are playing host to Austin Peay tonight in Oxford, Miss.



