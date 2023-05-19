LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Kentucky's pitching staff challenged one of the top power-hitting lineups in the nation on Friday in the second game of its series with No. 4 Florida.

Opponents who have done so haven't fared too well against the slugging Gators.

Florida did what it often does -- bashing three home runs out of Kentucky Proud Park and flirting with a fourth -- but the Wildcats got the last laugh by holding the Gators to just two other hits and striking out 14 batters in a 6-4 victory that had the feel of an NCAA Tournament game.

"That was fun," Kentucky head coach Nick Mingione said. "It felt like a postseason game, no doubt."

"The past few years, it's been fiesty between us and Florida," said UK junior designated hitter Reuben Church, who led the Cats with a pair of hits and three RBI. "I don't know about anyone else, but that's the environment that I love to be in."

The fifth-largest crowd in KPP history watched as No. 19 Kentucky (36-16, 16-13 SEC) evened the final regular-season series of the season at a game apiece. A rubber match with potential huge NCAA seeding ramifications looms on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET. Both teams are in contention for national host seeds.

Senior right-hander Zack Lee (5-2) started and worked five strong innings for the Cats. He allowed three runs on two hits and two walks while striking out six against a Florida squad that entered the series averaging 8.7 runs per game.

"The reason why we had a chance is because how good Zack Lee threw," Mingione said. "He threw fantastic. He gave up a couple of home runs, but outside of that, he went five innings and gave up three runs against that offense."

Mason Moore worked the next three innings out of the UK bullpen, going through the heart of the Gators' lineup twice and holding them to only one run on three hits. The sophomore right-hander struck out five and walked none.

Grad senior right-hander Darren Williams picked up his second save of the season by striking out the side in the ninth inning as the crowd of 4,286 roared with each swing and miss by Florida.

"That was as good as the crowd has been all year in the top of the ninth," Mingione said. "I mean, they could taste it, smell it, they wanted it. That was a perfect example of what BBN can do for our players. How could (Williams) not embrace that?"

In addition to the clutch pitching, the Cats also got a stellar defensive play from right fielder James McCoy, who went high above the fence to take away a home run from Florida's Josh Rivera in the third inning.

Offensively, Kentucky got solo home runs by Reuben Church and Grant Smith to help the Cats dig out of an early 3-1 hole. Church's blast, his third of the season, was a 451-shot off the hitter's eye in centerfield. Smith has now homered in four straight games and has seven on the season.

Devin Burkes had an RBI double down the left-field line in the bottom of the fifth to give UK a 4-3 lead, and Church followed with his second big hit of the day, a two-run single to extend the margin.

Florida (41-13, 19-10 SEC) got one of the runs back on Wyatt Langford's second home run of the day but could not do any more damage against UK's Moore and Williams.

National player of the year candidate Jac Caglianone hit a two-run homer to account for Florida's other runs. It was the 28th of the season for the sophomore first baseman who projects as the No. 1 pick in the 2024 MLB Draft.

Brandon Sproat (7-3) started and took the loss for the Gators. The junior right-hander allowed six runs on seven hits and two walks over five innings on the mound. He also struck out seven.



