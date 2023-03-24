Kentucky needed a few extra innings on Friday night at Alabama but extended the nation's longest D1 winning streak to 16 games with a 4-3 victory in 12 innings over the Crimson Tide.

It's the longest streak for UK baseball since starting the 2012 season 22-0.

After being hit by a pitch to start the 12th inning, Kentucky's Grant Smith advanced to third on a perfect hit-and-run single by Jackson Gray. Smith scored the game-winning run on a wild pitch by Alabama's Riley Quick, using an aggressive read and jump from third to slide home safely.

The No. 22 Wildcats (20-2, 4-0 SEC) got three innings of clutch relief work after blowing a 3-1 lead in the bottom of the ninth inning.

Sophomore right-hander Zach Hise (1-0) pitched two scoreless innings to give UK a chance, and junior right-hander Ryan Hagenow pitched a one-two-three 12th inning to earn his first save of the season and keep his ERA at 0.00. He has allowed only four hits in 13.1 innings on the mound and struck out 20 batters.

Gray and Devin Burkes led Kentucky at the plate with two hits apiece. Emilien Pitre and Hunter Gilliam each drove in a run.

It was not a typical showing for the Cats, who struck out 12 times, drew only one walk, and stranded eight baserunners, but they still found a way to win.

No. 25 Alabama (17-5, 1-3 SEC) hurt its chances with two errors, a two hit batsmen, and a wild pitch that contributed to runs. Braylon Myers (0-1) took the loss out of the Tide bullpen.

The series resumes at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday.