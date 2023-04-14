Chase Stanke entered Friday's game against LSU with six hits in part-time duty since he transferred to Kentucky from Minnesota.

He could not have picked a better night for a breakout game.

The senior designated hitter celebrated his birthday with three hits, his first home run as a Wildcat, and four RBI to help lead No. 11 Kentucky to a thrilling 13-10 win over the No. 1 Tigers at Alex Box Stadium.

Kentucky (28-6, 10-4 SEC) trailed 6-2 entering the fifth inning but put up five runs in that frame and another five spot in the seventh inning to stun LSU (28-6, 8-5 SEC) and force a decisive Game 3 on Saturday in Baton Rouge.

The Cats banged out 14 hits on the night. In addition to Stanke's big game at the plate, Jackson Gray and Emilien Pitre also had three hits. Ryan Waldschmidt added two hits for UK.

The bottom of the UK lineup -- Nolan McCarthy, Stanke, and Grant Smith -- drove in eight runs for the Cats and scored five.

Neither team's pitching was on point in Game 2. Kentucky survived dispite issuing nine walks and hitting five batters.

Kentucky starter Logan Martin lasted only 1.1 innings, allowing three runs on three hits, two walks, and a hit batsman.

Darren Williams (3-0) and Mason Moore worked the next 5.2 innings, holding the potent LSU lineup at bay with the help of a combined three double-play grounders.

Ryder Giles tossed the final two innings to earn his first save as a Cat, getting out of a bases-loaded, no-out jam in the eigth inning with minimal damage and inducing the fourth double-play grounder of the night by the UK defense to end it.

Ty Floyd started and worked 4.2 innings for LSU, allowing five runs (three earned) on six hits and three walks. The right-hander entered the game with a 5-0 record but was denied his sixth win.

Griffin Herring (2-1) took the loss for the Tigers, allowing seven runs (three earned) on six hits, a walk, and two hit batsmen in the middle innings.

Kentucky played error-free baseball, while LSU was hurt by three defensive miscues.

The series resumes on Saturday with a 2 p.m. ET first pitch from Alex Box Stadium.