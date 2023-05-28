For the first time since its memorable 2017 season, Kentucky has been selected as one of 16 NCAA baseball regional host sites.

The Wildcats (36-18) earned the bid on Sunday after putting together a strong regular season with some of the best analytic numbers in the nation. UK finished No. 2 in the RPI and played against the No. 1 schedule. Only five clubs had more Q1 victories than the 18 racked up by Nick Mingione & Co.

Kentucky Proud Park will play host to its first regional since opening in 2019. It marks only the third time in program history that the Bat Cats have hosted, joining the 2006 and 2017 teams.

The remainder of the tournament field will be announced by the selection committee on Monday afternoon beginning at noon ET on espn2. Three other teams will join the Cats in Lexington in a double-elimination format.

Eight SEC teams were chosen as regional hosts, including: Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Kentucky, LSU, South Carolina, and league tournament champion Vanderbilt. The Bat Cats posted a 10-9 record against the seven other SEC host teams this season.

Ticket information, game times, and more will be unveiled as soon as that information becomes available and finalized. Games will open at Kentucky Proud Park on Friday, June 2.

All advance requests from current baseball season ticket holders that were placed by the May 18 deadline have been fulfilled, and confirmation emails will be sent on Monday.

All-session tickets will go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, May 30, at 9 a.m. ET. These tickets include admission for all six/seven games of the regional tournament. Each session consists of a single game, and the stadium will be cleared between each game.

Fans are encouraged to purchase all-session tickets to secure the best seat locations, as all chairbacks will be reserved. Based on availability, single game tickets will go on sale Thursday, June 1, at 9 a.m. ET.

Tickets may be purchased online at UKBaseballTix.com or by calling the UK Ticket Office at (800) 928-2287, option 4. The Joe Craft Center ticket office will be open this week Tuesday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET. If tickets remain, they will also be sold on-site at Kentucky Proud Park beginning two hours prior to the first game each day.

Ticket Prices

All-Session Reserved Seats (Sections 101-111) $90All-Session General Admission* $60Single-Session Reserved Seats $15, based on availabilitySingle-Session General Admission* $10, based on availability

*For the regional, General Admission areas will include the right and left field terraces, grass berms, and outfield standing room areas. These spaces are first-come, first-serve and do not contain any fixed seats. Fans are welcome to bring their own lawn chairs and/or blankets into the stadium for these areas. Gates will open 90 minutes prior to first pitch.

All tickets for the tournament will be mobile. UK Employee IDs, Junior Wildcat Club Passes and K Fund Sports Passes are not valid for admission to postseason events. Children ages one and under will not require a ticket for entry.

UK Athletics will provide a limited number of complimentary tickets to UK students, for the games that UK plays in. These tickets will be valid for the general admission areas of Kentucky Proud Park, and each student will be limited to one (1) ticket with their valid student ID. Student tickets will be distributed at the Left Field gate entrance to Kentucky Proud Park beginning 90 minutes prior to the first game each day, while supplies last.



