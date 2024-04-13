Kentucky's storybook season keeps adding mesmerizing chapters.

Trailing 7-0 on Saturday in the fifth inning at Auburn, the Wildcats rallied for 13 unanswered runs en route to a 13-8 win and a series sweep of the Tigers at Plainsman Park.

No. 8 Kentucky (30-5, 14-1 SEC) extended its league winning streak to 10 games.

A day after bashing six home runs in a 9-1 win, UK added four more long balls on Saturday. Grad senior infielder Nick Lopez hit two of those, a two-run shot in the sixth to give the Cats their first lead of the day and a three-run shot in the eighth to all but seal the victory.

Ryan Nicholson and James McCoy also went deep for Kentucky. Nicholson hit four home runs in the series and leads the team with 10 on the season.

Kentucky finished with 13 hits on the day, led by Lopez with three.

The massive offensive support helped the Cats overcome a rare off-day for pitching ace Mason Moore. The junior right-hander allowed six runs (five earned) on four hits and five walks in just 2.1 innings on the mound, but the UK bullpen continued to shine by holding the Tigers to just two more runs over the final 6.2 innings.

Robert Hogan (1-0) worked three scoreless innings to earn the first SEC win of his career. Johnny Hummel pitched the final 1.2 innings and got the Cats out of a bases-loaded situation in the eighth inning to pick up his fourth save.

Auburn dropped to 18-17 overall and to 2-13 in SEC play. The Tigers stranded a dozen runners on base in the loss.

The Cats return to action Tuesday at rival Louisville before playing host to Tennessee for a three-game series next weekend at Kentucky Proud Park.



