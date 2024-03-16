LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Facing one of the most dangerous lineups in college baseball early in the season, Dominic Niman delivered a gem on the mound Saturday for Kentucky.

The Wildcats' grad senior left-hander pitched 6.2 innings, allowing no earned runs and just three hits as UK clinched its SEC opening series with a 9-3 win over No. 25 Georgia at Kentucky Proud Park.

"I thought Dom was fantastic," Kentucky head coach Nick Mingione said of the transfer from Central Connecticut State and preseason All-American pick by the NCBWA. "... He just showed real toughness all day long, and obviously we played really good defense."

Niman (4-1) said a new pitch was the big key to today's performance.

"The cutter. It's a new pitch I've been working on," he said. "I started throwing it more today, and it's really been effective."

Kentucky (16-3, 2-0 SEC) also won Friday's opener 16-10, but thanks to Niman and bullpen specialist Jackson Nove, this one was not the same kind of slugfest.

Niman exited after throwing his 113th pitch with two outs in the seventh inning in which the Bulldogs loaded the bases.

Nove got the Cats out of that jam and went on to toss 2.1 innings of nearly flawless relief. The junior left-hander allowed no hits, walked one, and struck out three, needing only 20 pitches to nail down his second save of the season.

"Right there in the ninth, he was just 'Bam! Bam! Bam! Bam! Bam!'" Mingione said of Nove's quick work. "He's all over the strike zone. Multiple pitches. His tempo is unbelievable. And he's on the attack. That's Jackson Nove at this best. For us to use just two arms today is big."

It matched the lowest run production of the season for Georgia (17-3, 0-2 SEC).

The Cats' lineup gave their two pitchers all the support they needed, banging out 14 hits. Leadoff man Ryan Waldschmidt and nine-hole hitter James McCoy each collected three hits and highlighted the decisive seventh inning with back-to-back home runs.

McCoy, a Georgia native, also made three good plays in right field to highlight a memorable day against the Bulldogs.

"It felt pretty good," he said. "Everybody where I'm from is a Georgia fan or Georgia Tech."

Emilien Pitre and Mitchell Daly each added two hits for UK. Ryan Nicholson drove in two runs with a two-run double in the fifth inning to help the Cats break a close game open.

Leighton Finley (2-1) started and took the loss for Georgia. The right-hander allowed three runs on seven hits and a walk, striking out three, over four innings on the mound.

The series resumes on Sunday at KPP with first pitch slated for 1 p.m. ET.



