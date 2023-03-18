Those waiting to see how Kentucky would fare in SEC play before getting too excited about the Wildcats' long non-conference winning streak may have more reason to buy in after this weekend.

UK scored 12 unanswered runs on Saturday to beat Mississippi State 12-3 and clinch the three-game series after rallying in extra innings for a 6-5 win on Friday night at Kentucky Proud Park.

The Cats (17-2, 2-0 SEC) will go for the sweep on Sunday at Noon ET. They now own a 13-game win streak and have six comeback victories this season.

Mississippi State (13-7, 0-2 SEC) jumped out to a 3-0 lead through the top of the fourth inning on a pair of home runs by Hunter Hines against UK starter Tyler Bosma, but that was the extent of the Bulldogs' damage on the day.

Ryan Hagenow (2-0) came out of the UK bullpen to deliver 4.1 scoreless innings of relief. The junior right-hander allowed only one hit, no walks, and struck out five to keep his season ERA at 0.00 through 12.1 innings on the mound.

The Cats' pitching staff has allowed three or fewer runs in 14 of their 19 games this season.

Kentucky got a 413-foot blast from Hunter Gilliam to tie the game in the fourth inning, then put a five spot up in the fifth to take the lead for good. Gilliam and Jase Felker each had two hits to lead the Cats.

James McCoy also had the first home run of his collegiate career, and the Cats stole seven bases on the day, including two apiece by Felker, Emilien Pitre, and Ryan Waldschmidt.

Mississippi State starter Landon Gartman (1-1) took the loss, allowing eight runs (seven earned) on three hits and four walks over four innings on the mound.