After dropping a doubleheader to Texas A&M on Saturday at Kentucky Proud Park, the Wildcats bounced back Sunday to salvage the series finale in impressive fashion.

Senior centerfielder Jackson Gray homered, tripled, and drove in four runs to power Kentucky at the plate, and UK starter Zack Lee teamed with four relief pitchers to hold the Aggies to only six hits en route to an 8-1 victory.

Kentucky (30-9, 11-7 SEC) also came up with some key defensive plays, including a running catch by left fielder Ryan Waldschmidt in the gap that took away extra bases from A&M and turned into a double play that helped preserve a 4-1 lead in the sixth inning.

Waldschmidt also starred with the bat, collecting two hits for the Cats.

Evan Byers (1-0) earned the win out of the UK bullpen by tossing 1.1 scoreless innings of relief. Colby Frieda, Jackson Nove, and Magdiel Cotto kept the scoreless strong going from there.

Matt Dillard (1-3) started and took the loss for the Aggies, allowing just two earned runs on seven hits and one walk. But he received little offensive support as the visitors could not string together enough hits against the UK staff.

Texas A&M (25-15, 9-9 SEC) won the series by taking both ends of Saturday's twinbill, 6-3 and 8-7. The Aggies were down to their final out, trailing by a run, when they rallied to win the nightcap. That ultimately denied the Cats their fourth league series win in six tries this season.

Kentucky returns to action on Tuesday at KPP against the rival Louisville Cardinals. First pitch is slated for 7 p.m. ET on the SEC Network.



