Jeff Drummond, Managing Editor: The biggest thing I'll be looking for is the different combinations that John Calipari utilizes. I want to see how PJ Washington and Reid Travis play together, assuming they are both starters, and whether Cal uses a traditional big like Nick Richards with them or a three-man backcourt. I tend to think it will be the latter, so do we get Washington or Travis playing a "small" 5 or maybe some high-low stuff between those guys? There are a ton of intriguing options, and I wouldn't necessarily write off some platoons for this exhibition tour to help ensure every player a good, long look on the floor.

I'm also eager to see the difference between the freshman versions of Washington, Richards and Quade Green and the sophomore versions. A lot of coaches preach that players make their biggest leap during their career from first year to second year. If all three of those guys do that, UK has a chance to be a national contender.

Warren Taylor, Staff Writer: When the Cats hit the hardwood in paradise the most intriguing mystery is what backcourt combinations Coach John Calipari will use. Kentucky returns one starter, Quade Green, who came off the bench as the 2017-18 season progressed. The rest of the guards are an unproven commodity, although the buzz around them is significant. Jemarl Baker and Tyler Herro give the Cats' added shooting. Ashton Hagans and Immanuel Quickley bring a wealth of skills to the point guard position. It will be interesting to see who will play with who and in what situations. Coach Cal could conceivably go with an all-shooting trio of Green, Herro, and Baker (if he plays) or his traditional system of having two point guards on the floor at the same time. Or Kentucky fans might be treated to more experimental lineups. Regardless, the Cats have an embarrassment of riches in the backcourt to spend, and it will be fun to see how they do so over the next few days.

Justin Rowland, Publisher: I've said this elsewhere and I'll largely echo Warren's thoughts, which were well stated. I'm fascinated to see how the backcourt minutes shake out. With Hagans and Quickley possessing some of the same qualities as roughly similar (though not identical) players, is going with the two of them as co-starters the best route? That's probably the most likely scenario, I would say, because it seems like that would be Kentucky's best defensive backcourt. But if Quade Green's transformation is as real as some people think then it might be tempting to put one of the team's two or three best shooters on the court. Jon Rothstein predicted Tyler Herro would be a starter so while that caused me to raise an eyebrow, mostly in skepticism, I'll be very interested to see how he looks.

I'm not sure this trip will be the best test of Kentucky's post defense, but one of my questions about this team is how good they'll be defensively down low when Reid Travis and P.J. Washington (the likely starters) are paired together.