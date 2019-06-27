News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-27 09:56:40 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Basketball recruiting update (part two)

Sauf2z5tj4qzh59cilpo
B.J. Boston (https://rivals.com)
David Sisk • CatsIllustrated
Staff Writer

jrpross asks: Has Kentucky shown serious interest in Makur Maker? Boston/Green/Christopher....who do YOU like best of the 3 and who’s most likely? I’m thinking only 2 are possible. And Isaiah Todd ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}