News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-24 22:39:40 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Basketball recruiting mailbag (Thursday edition)

O3t5ofombovebm7fsvqs
N'Faly Dante (https://rivals.com)
David Sisk • CatsIllustrated
Staff Writer

Kevin Bryan asks: "If Dante doesn't reclassify or Cal whiffs on him does he pull another cat out of the bag in the 11th hour? I doubt anyone is overly confident going into the season with a front c...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}