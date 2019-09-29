News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-29 19:21:39 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Basketball recruiting mailbag (part two)

September had not been a good month for Bill Self
September had not been a good month for Bill Self (https://kcconfidential.com)
David Sisk • CatsIllustrated
Staff Writer

To get to all of your Kentucky basketball recruiting questions we had to go to a second installment of our regular mailbag feature.Here's the second round of questions and answers.jrpross asks: How...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}