Basketball Recruiting Mailbag: Part II
Last week David Sisk and Travis Graf took a number of questions on Kentucky's 2022 recruiting efforts.There were a number of questions they couldn't quite get to yet, but now many of those are answ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news