 CatsIllustrated - Basketball recruiting mailbag: Part I
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-28 07:40:44 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Basketball recruiting mailbag: Part I

David Sisk • CatsIllustrated
Staff Writer

Even during a sports schedule impacted by COVID-19 the Kentucky basketball recruiting news keeps right on coming.Though there are no live periods on the horizon there are plenty of questions from C...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}