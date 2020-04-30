News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-30 10:00:05 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Basketball Recruiting Mailbag

Frank Ans
Frank Ans (https://rivals.com)
David Sisk • CatsIllustrated
Staff Writer

Cats Illustrated writers and basketball recruiting analysts David Sisk and Travis Graf opened the floor for questions at the House of Blue this week.Here are some of those questions that site membe...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}