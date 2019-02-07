Basketball recruiting mailbag
As the high school basketball regular season begins to wind down across the country, unsigned players in the 2019 class are beginning to think about where they will attend college. Anthony Edwards ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news