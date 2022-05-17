Basketball Recruiting Insider Notes
Travis and I had a conversation Sunday on Kentucky basketball recruiting. As usual, he accurately summed things up in a brief statement. "Things are in a holding pattern," Travis summarized. There ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news