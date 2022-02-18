Baseball Cats triumph in high-scoring opener

Veterans Oraj Anu and Chase Estep each collected three hits and clubbed a home run on Friday as Kentucky opened the season with a thrilling 10-8 win at Jacksonville State.

In a game that saw the lead change hands six times, the Wildcats plated a pair of runs in the top of the ninth inning on two-out RBI singles by Ryan Ritter and Hunter Jump. They plated Daniel Harris IV and John Thrasher, who were hit by a pitch and walked, respectively, to start the rally.

Tyler Guilfoil and Ryan Hagenow (1-0) closed the game with three innings of scoreless relief to put Kentucky in the win column to start the 2022 campaign. They combined to strike out six with no hits and two walks allowed.

Cole Stupp started for Kentucky, lasting only four innings on the mound. The junior right-hander allowed an uncharacteristic six earned runs on nine hits and a walk while striking out seven.

Fortunately, it was a 13-hit day for the Cats. Anu, a grad senior outfielder, and Estep, a junior infielder, had almost half of those and combined to drive in five. Jump also had a multi-hit day with two knocks. Harris drove in two runs for UK.

The Cats and Gamecocks resume the three-game series at Jim Case Stadium in Jacksonville, Ala., on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET. Game 2 will be broadcast on ESPN+.