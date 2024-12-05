Barion Brown entering the portal

Kentucky wide receiver Barion Brown has announced that he will be entering the NCAA transfer portal, ending widespread speculation that the 2024 season might have been Brown's last in Lexington.

Before the season Cats Illustrated reported that it was likely 2024 would be Brown's last in Lexington. He probably would have liked that to serve as a launching pad to an early entree in the NFL Draft, but as it is, Brown will enter the portal looking for another school.

One of the nation's fastest players, Brown established himself among the nation's elite kick returners and he made a number of specular plays on offense over his three year career in Lexington.

But inconsistency also plagued Brown and his numbers reflected it this year with only two games with more than 50 yards receiving.

Brown was a Rivals100 recruit coming out of Tennessee in the Class of 2021 and he made an impact for Kentucky as a true freshman.

This comes one day after Dane Key's decision to hit the transfer portal as well.

Kentucky will have a re-made receiver room that could feature the likes of Ja'Mori Maclin, Hardley Gilmore, Fred Farrier, and some of the younger players on the team as well as whoever the Cats bring in from the transfer portal.