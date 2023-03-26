Alabama rallied for two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning Sunday to beat Kentucky 4-3 and snap the Wildcats' nation-leading win streak at 17 games.

The comeback victory also helped the No. 25 Crimson Tide (19-6, 2-4 SEC) avoid a sweep in Tuscaloosa. No. 22 Kentucky (21-3, 5-1 SEC) won the first two games of the series 4-3 and 9-5, giving the Cats their first winning road trip against a ranked league opponent since 2019.

Jim Jarvis got Alabama's rally started by drawing a one-out walk against Kentucky's Seth Chavez in the eighth. The Cats' right-handed reliever appreared to have the second out of the inning on his next pitch when William Hamiter hit a pop fly in foul territory just outside the dugout, but the ball hit a wire holding up the safety net and gave the Tide batter new life.

Hamiter took advantage, driving a double down the left-field line to give Alabama runners at second and third with one out. Ed Johnson followed that with a ground ball to a drawn-in UK defense, but first baseman Hunter Gilliam slipped after trying to decide to take it to the bag or throw home. Jarvis slid home safely with the tying run after a replay review of the proverbial bang-bang play.

Andrew Pinckney's RBI single past drawn-in UK shortstop Grant Smith brought home Johnson with the game-winning run. It marked the first runs that Chavez (2-1) has allowed this season.

Kentucky drove two balls deep to the wall in the top of the ninth but was ultimately retired in 1-2-3 fashion by Alabama reliever Kade Woods (2-0).

It was an uncharacteristic six-hit day for the Cats. Smith had the offensive highlight with his first home run of the season, a deep blast to center in the seventh inning that broke a 2-2 tie.

Alabama had only five hits, two of them by Pinckney, who also drove in two runs.

The Cats return to action on Tuesday at Western Kentucky before returning home for a weekend series against a strong Missouri squad. First pitch for the Cats and Hilltoppers is slated for 6 p.m. ET.



