News More News
{{ timeAgo('2023-03-26 14:50:13 -0500') }} baseball Edit

Bama rallies for two in 8th to snap Cats' streak

Kentucky head coach Nick Mingione.
Kentucky head coach Nick Mingione. (Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated)
Jeff Drummond • CatsIllustrated
Managing Editor
@JDrumUK
Joined the Cats Illustrated staff in the summer of 2017. Veteran reporter and photographer who has covered UK sports dating back to 1987.

Alabama rallied for two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning Sunday to beat Kentucky 4-3 and snap the Wildcats' nation-leading win streak at 17 games.

The comeback victory also helped the No. 25 Crimson Tide (19-6, 2-4 SEC) avoid a sweep in Tuscaloosa. No. 22 Kentucky (21-3, 5-1 SEC) won the first two games of the series 4-3 and 9-5, giving the Cats their first winning road trip against a ranked league opponent since 2019.

Jim Jarvis got Alabama's rally started by drawing a one-out walk against Kentucky's Seth Chavez in the eighth. The Cats' right-handed reliever appreared to have the second out of the inning on his next pitch when William Hamiter hit a pop fly in foul territory just outside the dugout, but the ball hit a wire holding up the safety net and gave the Tide batter new life.

Hamiter took advantage, driving a double down the left-field line to give Alabama runners at second and third with one out. Ed Johnson followed that with a ground ball to a drawn-in UK defense, but first baseman Hunter Gilliam slipped after trying to decide to take it to the bag or throw home. Jarvis slid home safely with the tying run after a replay review of the proverbial bang-bang play.

Andrew Pinckney's RBI single past drawn-in UK shortstop Grant Smith brought home Johnson with the game-winning run. It marked the first runs that Chavez (2-1) has allowed this season.

Kentucky drove two balls deep to the wall in the top of the ninth but was ultimately retired in 1-2-3 fashion by Alabama reliever Kade Woods (2-0).

It was an uncharacteristic six-hit day for the Cats. Smith had the offensive highlight with his first home run of the season, a deep blast to center in the seventh inning that broke a 2-2 tie.

Alabama had only five hits, two of them by Pinckney, who also drove in two runs.

The Cats return to action on Tuesday at Western Kentucky before returning home for a weekend series against a strong Missouri squad. First pitch for the Cats and Hilltoppers is slated for 6 p.m. ET.


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}