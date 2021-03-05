CatsIllustrated - Ball State hands Cats first loss

The two-out hit proved to be elusive to Kentucky in its first loss of the 2021 season.

The Wildcats went 1-for-9 with two outs and stranded 11 runners on Friday in a 3-2 loss to Ball State to open a three-game weekend series at Kentucky Proud Park.

Kentucky (6-1) left the bases loaded in the eighth inning after having the first two batters reach base safely. Ball State's John Baker nailed down his first save of the season with two innings of scoreless relief, wiggling out of the eighth-inning jam and retiring UK's 2, 3, and 4 hitters in order to slam the door in the ninth.

Ball State (5-3) trailed for most of the game but broke through for a tying run against UK starter Cole Stupp in the top of the seventh inning on an RBI single by Chase Sebby and the go-ahead run on an RBI double by Ross Messina against reliever Jimmy Ramsey in the eighth.

Lukas Jaksich (1-0) earned the win for the Cardinals as the pitcher of record in the eighth inning despite facing only two batters. The Ball State bullpen was strong in relief of starter Chayce McDermott, who allowed two runs on seven hits and a walk but struck out 10 batters over five innings of work.

Kentucky's Stupp allowed two runs on four hits and a walk. He struck out five over 6.2 innings on the mound.

Ramsey (1-1) took the loss despite giving up only one hit. It was Messina's double, however, and came after a leadoff walk was issued by UK's Cole Daniels to Ball State 9-hole hitter Justin Conant, a .176 hitter on the young season.

The Cats' only runs came in the third inning on RBI singles by T.J. Collett and Oraj Anu.

Kentucky finished with eight hits, including two apiece from Schultz and Reuben Church.

The series resumes at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kentucky Proud Park.



