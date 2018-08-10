Derrick Baity is one of the most experienced players Kentucky has going into the upcoming football season. He didn't earn the freshman recognition of teammate and classmate Chris Westry back in 2015, but he's come to be regarded as arguably the Wildcats' top cornerback more recently.

He had his share of ups and downs in 2017, as did the rest of Kentucky's defensive backs and the unit overall, but buoyed by a strong bowl game showing against Northwestern, Baity is optimistic that the quality play will carry over.

He knows expectations have.

“I think I played well, yeah. It trickled over (to the spring). That was the last time people see me play. So it’s going to trickle over this season," Baity told Cats Illustrated, referring to expectations.

The 6'3 cornerback finished last year with 49 tackles, nine pass breakups and two interceptions as a mainstay in the secondary. He did suffer a head injury against Florida last year but recovered from that quickly.

