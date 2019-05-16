B.J. Boston talks recruiting and Kentucky
There have been several players who have been at the forefront of Kentucky's recruiting cycle in the 2020 Class. Put B.J. Boston at the forefront of that impressive list. The 6-foot-6 guard from No...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news