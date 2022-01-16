Ayden Bussell is a top target at a key position
Mount Juliet, Tenn., offensive lineman Ayden Bussell has been on Kentucky's radar since last summer when he attended a camp in Lexington and had the opportunity to spend time working out with offen...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news