CatsIllustrated - Auburn's Malzahn has high praise for Cats

Few things will raise a football coach's eyebrows like watching an impressive offensive line do its work on film.

Kentucky has Gus Malzahn's full attention entering Saturday's season opener between the No. 23 Wildcats and the No. 8 Auburn Tigers.

"Really, when you look at them, offensively last year, they were one of the best rushing teams in all of college football," the Auburn head coach said of the Wildcats during Tuesday's press conference. "To be able to do that in this league says a lot about them. Four returning starters up front that I think are very talented and really a strength of their team."

Preseason accolades have been pouring in for UK's offensive line, which has a pair of first-team preseason All-SEC picks in center Drake Jackson and right tackle Darian Kinnard. They'll be joined by yet another preseason All-SEC pick, left tackle Landon Young, and two other talented players in Luke Fortner and Kenneth Horsey to form a unit some have suggested could be among the best in America.

"They're talented," Malzahn said. "They're big, strong guys. Like I said earlier, the fact that they're one of the best rushing teams in all of college football -- in this league -- that's what really jumps out at you."

Kentucky led the SEC and finished fourth nationally in rushing yards per game last year at 278.7 yards per game. The Cats averaged an eye-popping 6.32 yards per carry despite an almost complete lack of a passing threat. UK was forced to play with a converted wide receiver at the quarterback position due to a rash of injuries that wiped out the depth chart but still managed to ride its strong rushing attack to an 8-win season capped by a Belk Bowl win over Virginia Tech.

It's not the only line that has Auburn's attention, either.

“They've got most of their guys back on defense also," Malzahn said. "... Very impressive to watch on film."

Auburn typically features one of the most explosive offensive attacks in the SEC, but Malzahn expects a stiff challenge from the Cats.

"They make you earn it," he said. "You look at the big-play cut-up from last year, and there's not a whole lot of big, explosive pass plays over the top. They do a great job of keeping everything in front of them."

And if you happen to find something that works?

"They get hurt on something, they'll adjust really quick," Malzahn said. "You can tell they've been in that system a long time.

“This is a very good Kentucky team that’s well-coached, have most their guys back, and got their guys that call their offense, defense, and special teams back, so we’re going to have to earn it."

Kentucky and Auburn kick off at Noon ET on Saturday in Auburn, the first game of the SEC's revamped 10-game, league-only schedule in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.