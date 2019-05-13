Class of 2020 three-star Dallas Walker is one of the hottest prospects in the Southeast, with major offer after major offer rolling in over the past two weeks. As Walker starts to sort through the new options on his list, he's also looking at a trio of programs that have already offered before his recent explosion, Auburn, Kentucky and Purdue. Rivals.com caught up with Walker to talk about the trio, each of which is firmly in the mix to receive an official visit from Walker in the coming months.

"I went down to Auburn for a visit a few weeks ago and I talked to Coach Malzahn, the head coach, and Coach Garner. I stayed over the weekend and I talked to the whole coaching staff, I got a lot of one-on-one time. I got to learn about everything they're doing there. They told me the liked me. After that, Coach Garner came to watch me practice and he came and saw how I can move and they really liked how I played. After that, I got on the phone with Coach Malzahn and he let me know I have the offer."

On meaning of the offer: "It meant a lot that they took their time and really made the offer count. With them being Auburn and having a tradition of defensive linemen and a real family approach to recruiting, it meant a lot that they want me to be a part of that. Now I take Auburn as a big part of my recruitment. They're at the top of my list."

Official visit plans: "We've been working on scheduling one now. I'll be up there on June 1 for the Big Cat Day and they will definitely be getting an official visit."

Other schools in the mix for officials: "I've been talking to Kentucky about an official visit. I've also been talking about Purdue about going up there."

Kentucky: "They've got a great program and I always enjoy it when I go up there. They're really on the come up now, too. Playing Penn State in the bowl game, they just had a couple of people drafted and they will be having a couple of more defensive linemen leave so I think it would be the perfect time for me to come in and maybe have a chance to play. They are going to need people to come in and play."

Purdue: "I haven't been up there for a visit yet but I've really wanted to make that happen. They have also told me that they have a need for a guy like me and I like a lot of the stuff they're saying. I think I can step in and play there. They have a guy who is a freshman who is going to be starting and they have no problem to play freshmen and that means they really do it, don't just talk about it."