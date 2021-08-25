Athlete with UK connection names favorites, will decide soon
Sharpsburg (Ga.) Trinity Christian athlete Aaron Gates is one of the top prospects in Georgia from the Class of 2023 and the Kentucky football program has some momentum recruiting the Peach State. ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news