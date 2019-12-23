Assessing the Class: Quarterback
Most of Kentucky's spots reserved for Class of 2020 prospects are spoken for so it's a good time to start to assess the work the Wildcats have done, and the state of the roster, following the early...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news