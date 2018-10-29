Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-29 13:31:36 -0500') }} football Edit

Ask the Expert: Anthony Dasher of UGASports.com talks Georgia-Kentucky

Y7j4lpc7le5lhuwba4zf
Jake Fromm (GeorgiaDogs.com)
Justin Rowland • CatsIllustrated.com
@RowlandRIVALS
Publisher
Justin Rowland has been CatsIllustrated.com's publisher since 2015. He covered college football recruiting at programs nationwide for 15 years prior to that.

Anthony Dasher covers the Georgia Bulldogs for UGASports.com right here on the Rivals.com/Yahoo! Sports network and he's one of the industry's leading authorities and insiders on Kirby Smart's prog...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}