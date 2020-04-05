Kentucky's starting point guard for the last two seasons has declared for the NBA Draft.

Always a Wildcat. #BBN thank you for everything these last two seasons. 💙 pic.twitter.com/zsbtYYgzQX

Hagans averaged 11.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 6.4 assists per game for Kentucky during the 2019-2020 season.

Those numbers improved from 7.7 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 4.3 assists as a freshman, when he was a starter for Kentucky's Elite Eight team.

Hagans was co-SEC Defensive Player of the Year as a freshman and was a National Defensive Player of the Year finalist with three other players this past season.

"Ashton is ready for this," John Calipari is quoted as saying in the official release from UK Athletics. "From where he was when he got here two seasons ago to where he is now isn't even close. He's a completely different player and he's built his skills and his confidence to take that next step.

"We know what Ashton can do to change the game defensively and how much better he got offensively, but what's going to separate him is his competitiveness. That kid is a winner. His competitive spirit drives him and is why I love him. If I'm going to battle, I'm taking Ashton.

"I wish we could have had the opportunity to chase his goals of a championship this season but I'm so proud of who Ashton has become. I'm happy for him and his family and will be behind them the entire way," Calipari said.