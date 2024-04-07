LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Mason Moore delivered Kentucky's third consecutive dominant pitching performance and Ryan Nicholson bashed a pair of home runs and drove in five as the Wildcats completed a three-game sweep of No. 13 Alabama on Sunday with a 10-1 win at Kentucky Proud Park.

Kentucky (27-4, 11-1 SEC) outscored one of the nation's top offensive clubs 23-3 in the series and recorded its third sweep in the first four weekends of league play. The No. 17 Wildcats also swept Georgia and Ole Miss while taking two out of three from Missouri to claim first place in the SEC East.

“It means a lot," Moore said of the impressive start for the Bat Cats. "UK has always been my dream school. Us competing at this level and playing how we are right now, it’s a dream come true."

Pitching was the big catalyst, and on Sunday it was Moore's time to shine. The UK ace improved to 7-0 on the season by holding the Crimson Tide to just one run on four hits and two walks over seven innings on the mound. The junior right-hander struck out six in lowering his season ERA to 2.44.

"We knew they were aggressive," Moore said. "They're an aggressive team, they swing early. I knew my job today was to go out there and throw strikes, let my defense work."

Moore's gem followed two other great efforts by the Cats' weekend rotation. Trey Pooser allowed just two runs in Friday's 6-2 win, and Dominic Niman tossed a complete-game shutout in Saturday's 7-0 victory.

Alabama (22-9, 4-8 SEC) managed only five hits on the day against Moore and reliever Jackson Nove. Kentucky made it through the weekend needing only two relief pitchers -- two scoreless innings from Travis Smith on Friday and two scoreless frames from Nove on Sunday.

Nicholson was one of three Kentucky players to collect three hits, joining Emilien Pitre and Grant Smith. The Cats also got two hits apiece from Ryan Waldschmidt, Nick Lopez, and Nolan McCarthy as part of a 16-hit attack.

The 6-9 holes in the UK lineup went 8-for-16 with seven RBI and seven runs scored.

"Makes my job a lot easier to just go out there and attack the zone with a 10-1 lead," Moore said of the massive offensive support.

Zane Adams (2-2) started and took the loss for the Crimson Tide. The lefty allowed three runs on five hits and a walk in just two innings on the mound.

Kentucky returns to action on Tuesday night at Samford in Birmingham, Ala., before heading to Auburn for a three-game series that will run from Thursday through Saturday.



