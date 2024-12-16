Arkansas OL Joshua Braun signs with Kentucky

Arkansas offensive lineman Joshua Braun has committed to and signed with Kentucky according to a report from Pete Nakos.

Cats Illustrated had forecasted Braun to Kentucky following his trip to Lexington. He was the first portal offensive lineman to come in for a visit to Kentucky during the early part of this offseason.

Braun was an all-conference selection for the Razorbacks in 2023 and had a solid season in 2024.

According to PFF, Braun played 835 snaps this year, exclusively at right guard, and scored 70.7 for the season. That resulted from an 83.0 pass protection mark and a 68.7 score in run blocking.

Given his starting experience and success in the SEC, Braun should be viewed as a starting guard and it is likely he will be cross-trained at center as well.

He has one season of eligibility remaining.

He is Kentucky's first public commitment from the portal on offense and this follows portal commitments from linebackers Landyn Watson and Sam Greene.