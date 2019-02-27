A look at how Kentucky escaped
The first half was atrocious. Kentucky went into the locker room trailing 39-28. In the first twenty minutes of play, Kentucky had twelve turnovers compared to one for Arkansas. The result was the ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news