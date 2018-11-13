Still stinging from a bitter 24-7 loss at Tennessee in which the Wildcats' offensive struggles continued to linger, Mark Stoops was bombarded by questions about the unit during his weekly Monday press luncheon at Kroger Field.

The first question fielded by UK's head coach asked if it was time to "re-think the offensive scheme."

“That wouldn’t be a very good idea," Stoops shot back. "We got two opportunities to get the most victories we’ve had in a regular season since 1977. I don’t think that’d be very wise. We did a lot of good things to win seven games, and we plan on trying to get to eight and nine. I appreciate all the good things that they did to put us in that position.

"That would be called panic mode.”

One can't blame Big Blue Nation for being a bit on edge, though. Kentucky (7-3, 5-3 SEC) has lost two straight since earning a spot in the College Football Playoff rankings for the first time in program history. A potential New Year's Six bowl is likely now out of the question, and the Wildcats will need to finish strong against Middle Tennessee State and Louisville to salvage a major bowl invitation.

The issue? Kentucky is in the midst of its worst stretch of offensive football since Stoops arrived in Lexington prior to the 2013 season.

The Wildcats have scored only seven offensive touchdowns since halftime of the South Carolina game on Sept. 29. That spans 22 quarters and one overtime period. They have slipped to dead last in the SEC in points per game at 22.9 on the season after once ranking in the upper half of the league.

Last Saturday against the Volunteers, UK managed only 262 yards of total offense against a Tennessee defense that ranked among the SEC's worst. A once reliable rushing attack produced only 77 net yards on 35 carries, a woeful average of 2.2 yards per attempt.

The same unit, mind you, that only six weeks earlier hung 229 rushing yards and four touchdowns on Mississippi State, which currently ranks No. 2 in the SEC in scoring defense and No. 3 in rushing defense.

The futility threatens to waste, by contrast, what has been one of the best team defensive efforts in school history, adding to UK fans' frustration.

Stoops suggested Monday that the offensive issues have been an unfortunate mix of little things that turn into big problems. A mishandled snap. A pre-snap penalty. A missed read by the running back. The quarterback holding the ball too long. A receiver dropping a pass.

You name it, the Cats have done it lately.

“There’s a lot of things that go into it," Stoops said. "You’re not going to play very good football when it’s like one person here and one person there, or just little things. That, we can’t do.

"We’re at our best – you’ve seen us this year – and part of our recipe to win a bunch of games is we have to make long drives. In our victories throughout the season, we’ve had 12, 13-play drives because we’re not overly explosive. But, you have to be very good and you have to be very precise and you can’t have a missed assignment here, a missed assignment there."

A lot of the focus and criticism will naturally fall on the shoulders of sophomore quarterback Terry Wilson, but Stoops indicated that the other 10 players around him need to elevate their level of play.

"He's doing some good things, and it's not all on him," Stoops said.

Wilson was a respectable 21-of-34 for 172 yards and a touchdown with one interception against the Vols. But he also had five passes dropped by the UK receiver corps and played behind a line that allowed five sacks.

"That’s one of those games where it is aggravating to everybody because when we had guys open, the protection wasn’t there," Stoops said. "When we had protection, we didn’t get guys open or complete it, and there are a few where he's gone to the wrong side... There are a lot of moving pieces."