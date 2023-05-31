Kentucky brought Antonio Reeves in from Illinois State last year in an effort to ensure last year's team would have the shooting it needed.

The experiment went well for both Kentucky and Reeves.

On Wednesday, basketball reporter and insider Jon Rothstein revealed that Reeves will be returning to college for another season, but then Jack Pilgrim reported that he has yet to decide where he will be playing next season.

So roster uncertainty will carry on.

There had been plenty of rumors about Reeves this offseason. At one point Cats Illustrated sources indicated that Reeves was likely to return for another year at Kentucky. Then came the rumors about a possible transfer even if he returned to college.

The 6'5, 205-pound senior guard delivered 14.4 points (41.6% FG, 39.8% 3-pointers, 78.3% FT) on 27.9 minutes per game in the 2022-23 season, which is exactly what the Wildcats needed from him.

That shooting helped Kentucky to one of its best three-point shooting seasons of the Calipari era.

While the Chicago native was an ice cold 1/15 FG against Kansas State in the NCAA Tournament, he had plenty of great games, including a season-high 37 points in an 88-79 shorthanded win at Arkansas.