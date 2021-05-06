 CatsIllustrated - Antigua, Coleman officially join UK Basketball staff
Antigua, Coleman officially join UK Basketball staff

Orlando Antigua (standing) and Ronald "Chin" Coleman (seated closest to Antigua) will join the UK Basketball staff after spending the last four years at Illinois together.
Orlando Antigua (standing) and Ronald "Chin" Coleman (seated closest to Antigua) will join the UK Basketball staff after spending the last four years at Illinois together. (Illinois Athletics)
Kentucky Basketball's offseason makeover continued Thursday with the formal announcement that Orlando Antigua and Ronald "Chin" Coleman have joined John Calipari's coaching staff.

Antigua, who worked under Calipari at Memphis and UK from 2008-2014, returns to Lexington as associate coach. He spent the last four years at Illinois alongside Coleman.

“I am really excited to have Orlando back,” Calipari saidin a statement released by UK. “I think everyone knows what we were able to do with Orlando as a part of our staff going to the Sweet Sixteen in our final season at Memphis and making three Final Fours with a national title at Kentucky in his five seasons. But aside from our team success, he brings an uplifting spirit and a work ethic that helps create relationships that are so needed in college basketball within your own team and on the recruiting trail.

"All of that starts within our staff, and I am excited that he wanted to be back here with us to get our program back to where we know it needs to be.”

Antigua earned a reputation as one of the nation's top recruiting assistants during his first stint in Lexington. Kentucky had five consecutive top-ranked classes from 2010-14.Three of the signees from his first class -- John Wall, DeMarcus Cousins, and Eric Bledsoe -- were drafted in the first round of the 2010 NBA Draft.

Coleman also has a strong reputation on the recruiting trail, something that Calipari wanted to address coming off a disastrous 2020-21 season which aw the Wildcats post a 9-16 record and miss the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2013.

“Ron ‘Chin’ Coleman is in the same mold as Orlando,” Calipari said. “You are talking about another upbeat, positive coach who is going to bring the spirit that has always been a part of our culture. He has earned his stripes through hard work and building relationships around the country.

"Chin is a grinder, someone who relishes that time in the gym with the kids to help add value to your current players, yet he never takes his eyes off the lifeline of our program, which is recruiting."

With Coleman on the bench, Illinois posted back-to-back 20-win seasons the last two years and earned a No. 1 seed in this year's NCAA Tournament. Known as a defensive specialist, Coleman helped coordinate a unit that finished seventh nationally in Ken Pomeroy's defensive efficiency ratings.

The new assistant coaches will fill the vacancies left by Tony Barbee, who took the head coach position at Central Michigan, and Joel Justus, who joined Bobby Hurley's staff at Arizona State.

As part of the restructured staff, Bruiser Flint will be elevated to associate head coach. Antigua, Coleman, and Jai Lucas will occupy the three on-court assistant positions for 2021-22.

Contracts will be finalized pending university completion of pre-employment screenings.

