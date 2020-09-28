Anthony Brown imagines Bowden-like impact if UK is the choice
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio -- In a dominant 41-0 victory over league opponent Springboro on Friday night, no one on the field was more electric than 2023 Springfield Wildcats speedster Anthony Brown. Althou...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news